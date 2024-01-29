Official who has worked for improvements to Morse Boulevard to seek another term

An official who has worked for improvements to Morse Boulevard will seek another term in office.

Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisor Chairman Rocky Hyder filed paperwork this past week with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office indicating he will be a candidate on the ballot later this year.

The former North Carolina resident was appointed to the CDD 1 board in 2021. He almost immediately took on an active role lobbying the Sumter County Commission for improvements to Morse Boulevard. He and other supervisors remain concerned about heavy traffic and the dangerous intermingling of cars and golf carts on the busy thoroughfare.