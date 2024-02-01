56.7 F
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Suspected drug dealer arrested in parking lot of local restaurant

By Staff Report
Kirk Alfred Gomez
A suspected drug dealer was arrested in the parking lot of a local restaurant.

Kirk Alfred Gomez, 47, of Belleview, was driving a black 2011 Hyundai at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 “at a high rate of speed,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop in the parking lot at Darrell’s Diner on U.S. 301, the deputy noticed the “odor of marijuana emitting from within the vehicle.” The deputy also found that Gomez’s license had been suspended last year.

A search of the vehicle turned up 22 individually packaged baggies of a green leafy substance which tested positive for marijuana. The marijuana weighed 57.2 grams.

The New York native was arrested on a felony charge of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and a misdemeanor charge of driving while license suspended.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,650 bond.

