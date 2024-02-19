Victim of hit-and-run on U.S. 301 was former reporter for Orlando Sentinel

The victim of a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 301 was a former reporter for the Orlando Sentinel.

Mike Berry, 63, of Lake Mary, died after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 301 south of County Road 102 near Brown & Brown Farms and Country Store.

Berry’s body was found at 8 a.m. Saturday and the Florida Highway Patrol believes the accident occurred sometime over night on Friday.

FHP troopers are asking for the public’s help in the search for a 1992 to 1997 Ford Bronco or F-Series Ford pickup truck that is missing its left-front headlight housing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS (**8477).

Berry was a native of Brazil. Most recently he had been working for Lake Mary Life Magazine. He studied journalism at the University of Memphis.