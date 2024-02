To the Editor:

Just thought I would help fill Mr. Dockham in the gaps in his Covid comments in his Letter to the Editor dated Jan. 18. You mentioned the number of Covid deaths that occurred during Trump’s term but according to Reuters there were 601,157 Covid deaths in Biden’s first year AND the vaccine was readily available. The story is a little different, isn’t it, when all the facts are revealed?

Bonnie Fulford

Village of Gilchrist