Complaints about children in The Villages

To the Editor:

Just read that CDD 4 wants responsibility for internal deed restrictions due to complaints about kids in The Villages and seeing school buses. It made me laugh. According to a 2020 report, there were over 45,000 homes in The Villages. I would conservatively guess it’s well over 50,000 now, with a population well over 100,000.

To those residents complaining, are you aware that Florida Law allows up to 20 percent of an age restricted community to be available to those under the age. My advice, before you dump a huge chunk of your savings on an overpriced home in an over populated community with overrated, under cared for golf courses, do your homework if the sight of a a child and a school bus triggers you. And actually if children and school buses bother you that much that you want them expelled from their homes, seek professional help.

Joe Broziac

Summerfield