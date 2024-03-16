68.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 16, 2024
United States has already spent $75 billion on war in Ukraine

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In response to Mr. Dockman’s letter to the editor, I feel quite good with our congressman’s refusal to commit more aid to Ukraine. I don’t know where the facts would be that a majority of people want to send more aid. After two years of war I believe most people want some type of resolution instead of just sending more money. So far the U.S. has sent more than $75 billion for this war. The bigger hypocrisy I found when this war started was all of the people saying they stood with Ukraine, this despite the fact that I’m sure most people couldn’t find Ukraine on a map. The U.S. and European Ambassador Nuland meddling in Ukraine affairs in 2014 greatly contributed to this current issue. Although Putin’s actions may be immoral, outside influences may not entirely prove them wrong.

Kevin O’Connell
Village of St. Catherine

 

