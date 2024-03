Several executive golf courses are currently closed in The Villages.

They are:

The Belmont Executive Golf Course is closed for renovation.

Four courses are currently closed for rest and rehabilitation – Pelican, Bacall, Bonita Pass and Redfish Run.

The Heron Executive Golf Course has been closed since Jan. 2 for a drainage repair project.

The Chula Vista Executive Golf Course will be closed beginning Monday, March 18 for a major renovation.