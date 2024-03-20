72.3 F
Karen does not understand the history of the flag

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Karen does not understand the history of the flag. It was intended to signal to the British that the 13 colonies would not bow down to the takeover of their new country, just because. The rattlesnake represents the torture the British will receive if they attempt a takeover. A person flying this flag is signaling their displeasure with the way the federal government is slowing taking away our freedoms (liberties). Understanding the history is very important.

Virginia Jacobs
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

