Saturday, March 30, 2024
Handyman won’t be prosecuted after arrest in alleged attack in The Villages

By Staff Report
357731095 224477317233646 8029674511329392286 n
Khaled Alawi operates iHeart Cleaning & Handyman Services LLC in The Villages.

A handyman won’t be prosecuted after his arrest in February in an alleged attack in The Villages.

The prosecutor’s office announced earlier this month in Sumter County Court that no information will be filed in the case of 34-year-old Khaled Alawi, who had been arrested on a charge of aggravated battery. The announcement declared, “Evidence legally insufficient to prove guilt.”

He was taken into custody Feb. 8 after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home in The Villages and found a man “who was lying on the ground with a large pool of blood beneath his head,” according to an arrest report. Alawi claimed the man had fallen from his chair. The report indicated the altercation had been rooted in jealousy.

The Syrian-born Alawi operates iHeart Cleaning & Handyman Services LLC in The Villages.

Photos