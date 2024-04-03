FHP zeroes in type of vehicle in fatal hit-and-run on U.S. 301

The Florida Highway Patrol is zeroing in on the type of vehicle involved in a fatal run in February on U.S. 301.

Mike Berry, 63, of Lake Mary, died after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 301 south of County Road 102 near Brown & Brown Farms and Country Store. Berry was a former reporter for the Orlando Sentinel. Berry’s body was found at 8 a.m. Feb. 17 and FHP investigators believe the accident occurred sometime the previous night.

Investigators now believe the vehicle that hit him was a 1992-2007 model Ford Econoline passenger or cargo van. A portion of the left headlight bezel from the hit-and-run vehicle had been found at the scene.

FHP troopers continue to seek the public’s help in solving this case. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.