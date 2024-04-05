Actor Randy Quaid forced to appear by Zoom at Villagers for Trump event

Actor Randy Quaid was forced to appear by Zoom on Friday at a Villagers for Trump 47 event.

The actor, best known for appearances in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” and “Independence Day,” had been touted as the featured headliner at the event at the Wildwood Community Center.

Apparently, a problem with the actor’s identification resulted in him being turned away at the airport.

So the roughly 70 people at the event, who paid anywhere from $150 to $1,000 to attend, had to settle for seeing Quaid via Zoom on a big screen television.

The event was billed as fundraiser for those convicted or facing charges as a result of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“Americans who went to D.C. to voice their freedom of speech are being held hostage by Biden, who we all know lost the 2020 election. This is the lowest America has ever sunk! Biden can’t keep people locked up for voicing and protesting what they believe is true,” Quaid said.

He updated his famous line from “Independence Day,” to make a point.

“My message to Joe Biden is, “Up yours,” Quaid told the audience.

The actor also indicated he would be donating $8,000 in support of the “Jan. 6 hostages.”

Activist Laura Loomer, who nearly knocked off Congressman Daniel Webster in the 2022 GOP primary, also was a featured personality at Friday’s event in support of the event staged in conjunction with the National Constitutional Law Union.

Outside the community center, Vietnam veteran Gerry Allen, displayed a sign which read, “I served in the U.S. military to support the U.S. Constitution, not an insurrection.”