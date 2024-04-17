New restaurant and CVS now open at increasingly busy intersection

A new restaurant and a CVS pharmacy are now open at an increasingly busy intersection.

Panda Express is now serving Chinese food in the Beaumont Development at the corner of County Road 466 and Powell Road/County Road 462 in Wildwood. Across the intersection, a new CVS Pharmacy has officially opened in the new Wildwood Crossing development.

Things will be getting even busier at Wildwood Crossing as a new Home Depot will soon be opening its doors.

Earlier this month, a Wildwood special magistrate approved a new Wawa at the northwest corner of County road 466A and County Road 462.