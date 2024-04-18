86.1 F
Thursday, April 18, 2024
A lot of our presidents have committed adultery

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Ralph Bennett states that he believes anyone who is an adulterer is a fake Christian.
Perhaps he thinks that Christians are saints.
That would be nice, but I think Christians are sinners like all humans.
That is why Jesus died for us, to forgive us our sins.
If history is to be told honestly, of all our past presidents (and some of their wives), I believe you would find a lot of adultery and wrong doing that was lied about so as to save face and family.

Kathy Ernst
Village of Piedmont

 

