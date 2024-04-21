84 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 21, 2024
type here...

Inspector finds food at unsafe temperatures at country club in The Villages

By Staff Report

A health inspector found food at unsafe temperatures earlier this month at a country club in The Villages.

When the inspector visited Cane Garden Country Club on April 3, a “stop sale” was issued for some fish filets because they were not in “wholesome, sound condition,” according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector also found shrimp at 58 degrees, coconut shrimp at 67 degrees and raw chicken at 46 degrees, warmer than the required 41 degrees. There were also cut vegetables, cheese and coleslaw stored at temperatures warmer than the required 41 degrees.

At the other end of the spectrum, there were foods that should have been at 135 degrees, found at cooler temperatures, including cooked peppers at 96 degrees, cooked mushrooms at 102 degrees and cooked onions at 91 degrees.

The inspector also found the country club did not have the proper food manager certification paperwork.

There was also an accumulation of black mold in the ice machine and the ice had to be thrown out.

This past June, an inspector found food temperature violations at Cane Garden Country Club. In 2021, the country club was shut due to rodents and roaches.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

No vending machines at recreation center

A Hacienda of Mission Hills resident is questing the lack of vending machines at a recreation center.

El Niño and golf maintenance in The Villages

A Village of Bonnybrook resident has heard news about golf maintenance crews being shifted around and wonders if it will mimic the El Niño effect. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Couple should be allowed to keep stockade fence

A Village of Buttonwood reader, in a Letter to the Editor, says the couple in Caroline who put up the stockade fence should be allowed to keep it. Like them, he has a problem with nearby noise and traffic.

Hire someone knowledgeable and get golf courses back into playable condition

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time to hire someone knowledgeable and get the golf courses back into playable condition.

Lack of understanding about customer’s need to change golf cart rental

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Chula Vista Villas said she received little understanding when she needed to rent a golf cart but learned her own cart had been repaired sooner than anticipated.

Photos