Inspector finds food at unsafe temperatures at country club in The Villages

A health inspector found food at unsafe temperatures earlier this month at a country club in The Villages.

When the inspector visited Cane Garden Country Club on April 3, a “stop sale” was issued for some fish filets because they were not in “wholesome, sound condition,” according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector also found shrimp at 58 degrees, coconut shrimp at 67 degrees and raw chicken at 46 degrees, warmer than the required 41 degrees. There were also cut vegetables, cheese and coleslaw stored at temperatures warmer than the required 41 degrees.

At the other end of the spectrum, there were foods that should have been at 135 degrees, found at cooler temperatures, including cooked peppers at 96 degrees, cooked mushrooms at 102 degrees and cooked onions at 91 degrees.

The inspector also found the country club did not have the proper food manager certification paperwork.

There was also an accumulation of black mold in the ice machine and the ice had to be thrown out.

This past June, an inspector found food temperature violations at Cane Garden Country Club. In 2021, the country club was shut due to rodents and roaches.