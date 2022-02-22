Former local basketball standout in trouble again after DUI arrest

A former local basketball standout landed behind bars again after he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

D-Juan Raymond Taylor-Hodge, who played basketball for Leesburg High School and went on to play guard at Santa Fe College, was driving a silver Ford SUV at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when a police officer noticed the 24-year-old Lady Lake resident was driving well below the speed limit, according to an arrest report from the Clermont Police Department. The New York native claimed his vehicle needed an oil change.

Taylor-Hodge seemed to be impaired and he initially admitted he had been smoking marijuana. He provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content, so the officer requested a urine sample, which Taylor-Hodge provided. He later tried to change his story and claimed he had not smoked marijuana.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

This past December, Taylor-Hodge was arrested after he was kicked out of his home in Lady Lake by his mother. He was arrested earlier in the year when he took his mother’s Camaro without permission,