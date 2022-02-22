81.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
type here...

Former local basketball standout in trouble again after DUI arrest

By Meta Minton
D Juan Raymond Taylor Hodge
D-Juan Raymond Taylor-Hodge

A former local basketball standout landed behind bars again after he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

D-Juan Raymond Taylor-Hodge, who played basketball for Leesburg High School and went on to play guard at Santa Fe College, was driving a silver Ford SUV at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when a police officer noticed the 24-year-old Lady Lake resident was driving well below the speed limit, according to an arrest report from the Clermont Police Department. The New York native claimed his vehicle needed an oil change.

Taylor-Hodge seemed to be impaired and he initially admitted he had been smoking marijuana. He provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content, so the officer requested a urine sample, which Taylor-Hodge provided. He later tried to change his story and claimed he had not smoked marijuana.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

This past December, Taylor-Hodge was arrested after he was kicked out of his home in Lady Lake by his mother. He was arrested earlier in the year when he took his mother’s Camaro without permission,

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s not about Trump!

In a Letter to the Editor, a faithful Villages-News.com reader contends that his belief is that President Trump rose at a time in history when America needed his presence. But does the country still need him?

Show some respect for your neighbors

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident implores the dog walkers to show some respect for their neighbors.

Is war in the Ukraine aimed at covering up Hunter Biden’s misdeeds?

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory about the eagerness for conflict in Ukraine.

Marsha’s left-wing socialist ideology

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends Columnist Marsha Shearer distorted many facts in a recent opinion piece and suspects she misrepresented the facts to promote her “left-wing socialist ideology.”

She is still at it

A Village of Piedmont resident offers a rebuttal to a recent Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos