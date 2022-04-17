Oxford woman escapes second battery prosecution after husband again refuses to press charges

An Oxford Oaks woman has escaped a second battery prosecution after her husband has again refused to press charges.

The prosecutor’s office announced earlier this month that no information will be filed in the case of 41-year-old Rebecca Jean Cannon. She had been arrested Feb. 12 on a charge of battery after she fled in a Cadillac SUV from her home.

In December, Cannon escaped prosecution on a charge of domestic battery in an alleged attack on her husband after discovering a suspicious conversation on her husband’s phone. The case was dismissed due to “victim/witness issues.” She had no previous criminal history at the time of the first arrest.