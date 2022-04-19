Club in The Villages secures naming rights to Lady Lake Fourth of July fireworks

A club in The Villages has secured the naming rights to the Lady Lake Fourth of July fireworks with a $20,000 donation.

The Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club announced Monday night that it will be making two $10,000 installments to help fund the fireworks set for July 4, 2023.

Director of Parks & Recreation Mike Burske said the size of the club’s donation has entitled it to the naming rights for the fireworks.

The Lady Lake Commission last year unanimously agreed to have fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.

The Benchmark Group previously donated $5,000 for the fireworks display.

The fireworks display is expected to cost $40,000. The location being considered is the Little League ball field on Guava Street.