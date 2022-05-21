88.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Wildwood man released on bond nearly year after leading police on wild chase

By Meta Minton
A Wildwood man has been released on bond nearly a year after leading law enforcement on a wild chase that ended in a crash.

Keon Marsh, 21, was released last week from the Sumter County Detention Center after his mother posted his $56,000 bond through Bob’s 24 Hour Bail Bond.

Marsh had been lodged at the jail since his arrest July 8 after leading law enforcement on a chase which ended in a crash in Wildwood. Marsh was driving a black Toyota Camry and was being pursued by U.S. Marshals and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy joined in the pursuit on State Road 44 near the intersection with County Road 219, but lost sight of the Camry. A Marion County sheriff’s helicopter was flying overhead and maintained a visual observation of the vehicle. The helicopter pilot reportedly spotted the Camry on Magnolia Street in Wildwood. A deputy continued the chase and Marsh drove his vehicle directly at the squad car, forcing the deputy to take evasive action. The Camry then turned west onto Cleveland Avenue (which is also County Road 466A) where it was involved in a crash with multiple law enforcement vehicles.

Keon Marsh was arrested in July 2021 after a chase that ended in Wildwood.

It was not the first time Marsh was involved in a chase endangering the public. In 2020, Marsh was arrested after a pursuit in Wildwood.

While he was being held at the jail, Marsh allegedly attacked fellow inmate Tyler Ryan Hirsch, who has been charged with homicide, sexual assault with a weapon and armed burglary in connection with the 2018 death of 33-year-old Melody Victoria “Tori” Bennett of Bushnell.

