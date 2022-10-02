83.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 2, 2022
Deadline this week to apply for supervisor vacancy on CDD 2 board

By Staff Report

The deadline is this week for applicants for a vacancy on the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors.

The vacancy was created by the recent resignation of Supervisor Candy Ginns.

Applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years of age who is a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Florida and of the District, and who registers to vote with the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which the district land is located.”

Applications must be submitted to the District Clerk no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the District Office at  984 Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing. You can download an application at this link: CDD 2 application

The Board of Supervisors will interview applicants during a board meeting to be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at Savannah Center.

To obtain additional information or request an application you may contact Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk, at (352) 751-3939.

