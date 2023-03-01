Villager with long history of criminal activity arrested in Village of Santo Domingo

A Villager with a long history of criminal activity has been jailed without bond.

Laura Gillette, 53, was arrested on a warrant over the weekend at a home on Alfredo Avenue at Villa De Ramona in the Village Santo Domingo. While she was arrested at this location and previously lived in the Village of Santo Domingo, the arrest report lists Gillette’s current residence at 609 St. Andrew’s Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The Syracuse, N.Y. native had been arrested in January after allegedly stealing items at Publix at La Plaza Grande.

In 2021, Gillette was arrested after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab analysis revealed drug usage at the time of an automobile crash the previous year.

She was arrested in 2018, after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle, leading to the discovery of drugs. She was arrested the following year after violating her probation.

In 2015, Gillette was arrested after she attempted to steal Susan G. Komen pink-themed clothing at Walmart in Leesburg.