83.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
type here...

Villager with long history of criminal activity arrested in Village of Santo Domingo

By Staff Report
Laura Gillette
Laura Gillette

A Villager with a long history of criminal activity has been jailed without bond.

Laura Gillette, 53, was arrested on a warrant over the weekend at a home on Alfredo Avenue at Villa De Ramona in the Village Santo Domingo. While she was arrested at this location and previously lived in the Village of Santo Domingo, the arrest report lists Gillette’s current residence at 609 St. Andrew’s Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The Syracuse, N.Y. native had been arrested in January after allegedly stealing items at Publix at La Plaza Grande.

In 2021, Gillette was arrested after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab analysis revealed drug usage at the time of an automobile crash the previous year. 

She was arrested in 2018, after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle, leading to the discovery of drugs. She was arrested the following year after violating her probation.

In 2015, Gillette was arrested after she attempted to steal Susan G. Komen pink-themed clothing at Walmart in Leesburg.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

There should be a better way to control deed compliance problems

A Village of Silver Lake resident contends there should be a better way to control deed compliance problems in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why aren’t they opening the movie theaters?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo woman wonders why there is only one movie theater open in The Villages.

Havana Championship Golf Course in terrible shape

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Havana Championship Golf Course is in terrible shape.

Why upset that a Tesla was named in a crash report?

A Village of Santiago resident takes on critics of Villages-News.com who are upset that a Tesla was identified as a vehicle involved in a crash with a motorcyclist. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Don’t change the dress code at golf courses

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads with officials not to change the dress code at golf courses.

Photos