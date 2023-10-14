Jennifer Parr’s former home in original Morse compound sells for $950,000

A home in the original Morse family compound has been sold for $950,000.

Located at 25 Hickory Head Hammock on a .51-acre lot, the home was originally built in 1996 and was the home of Jennifer Parr, the daughter of Gary Morse, for many years.

The property features a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,737-square-foot home with multiple upgrades.

According to its Zillow listing, the upgrades include an oversized two-car garage, a golf cart garage, a large, rounded driveway and a courtyard with room for a pool.

The home also features 12-foot ceilings, dual air conditioning, surround sound inside and outside, stainless steel appliances, and a brand new roof, among other upgrades.

According to Sumter County property records, the home sold for $305,000 in 1998, and again in 2005 for $784,000. It was sold for $625,000 in 2015 and $750,000 in 2016. Property records show that the last time it was sold was March of 2022 for $995,800.

The sale comes just two months after another property owned by a Morse family member was sold.

In August, Whitney Morse sold her home at 260 Oak Hammock Path for $2.45 million.

The 3,716-square-foot home was built on a 10-acre lot and was originally listed for $2.9 million.