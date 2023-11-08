71.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
The Villages to propose plan for removal of abandoned vehicles from parking lots

By Meta Minton

The Villages could soon have a plan for the removal of abandoned vehicles at locations such as postal stations and recreation centers.

Attorney Kevin Stone provided a preview Wednesday morning to the Amenity Authority Committee of a change in the rules that could take place early next year.

Abandoned cars have been a problem, but the solution is not as easy as towing away the vehicle. Florida statute provides some protection for the vehicle owners.

This Cadillac SUV appears to have been abandoned at Savannah Center
This Cadillac SUV was abandoned in 2022 at Savannah Center.

Stone indicated that the district government property could be considered private property as opposed to city, county or municipal public property. He said a public hearing on the rule change could occur as early as February.

He said the key is providing notice to the vehicle’s and providing a timetable for towing the vehicle. He said the change would include automobiles as well as golf carts.

“How widespread is the problem you are trying to fix?” asked AAC member Rich Cole.

There have been well-documented cases of abandoned vehicles at Savannah Center and at recreation centers.

This golf cart has apparently been abandoned at Santiago Recreation Center
This golf cart was abandoned in 2022 at El Santiago Recreation Center.

“It’s not widespread. But when there’s an issue, there’s an issue and residents want it fixed,” said Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett.

