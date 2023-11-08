The Villages to propose plan for removal of abandoned vehicles from parking lots

The Villages could soon have a plan for the removal of abandoned vehicles at locations such as postal stations and recreation centers.

Attorney Kevin Stone provided a preview Wednesday morning to the Amenity Authority Committee of a change in the rules that could take place early next year.

Abandoned cars have been a problem, but the solution is not as easy as towing away the vehicle. Florida statute provides some protection for the vehicle owners.

Stone indicated that the district government property could be considered private property as opposed to city, county or municipal public property. He said a public hearing on the rule change could occur as early as February.

He said the key is providing notice to the vehicle’s and providing a timetable for towing the vehicle. He said the change would include automobiles as well as golf carts.

“How widespread is the problem you are trying to fix?” asked AAC member Rich Cole.

There have been well-documented cases of abandoned vehicles at Savannah Center and at recreation centers.

“It’s not widespread. But when there’s an issue, there’s an issue and residents want it fixed,” said Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett.