Villager with history of bizarre behavior jailed after repeated 911 calls

A Villager with a history of bizarre behavior has been jailed after repeated 911 calls.

Linda Lincoln, 73, was booked Tuesday at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging her with misuse of 911 and resisting arrest.

The warrants were issued earlier this month as the result of a series of 911 calls placed by Lincoln on Oct. 27 from her home on St. Andrews Court on the Historic Side of The Villages.

After the first call, an officer found nothing was amiss and advised Lincoln not to dial 911 unless she had an emergency, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. She placed a second call to 911, in which another officer responded and also warned Lincoln not to call 911 without a reason to do so. After a police officer responded to a third 911 call, Lincoln began screaming at the officer and said she wanted to be taken to jail.

A fourth 911 call was placed and officers found Lincoln in the kitchen. She walked into the bedroom as police officers advised her she was being placed under arrest for misuse of 911. She was “assisted out” of the bedroom but by the time she reached the laundry room in the hallway, she laid down on the floor and refused to walk. Lincoln, who stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, created “dead weight” and refused to budge. Officers managed to get her to the garage, but she continued to resist their efforts. EMS personnel were called to the scene and she was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Lincoln had been arrested Oct. 25, 2022 on a trespassing charge at Bill Bryan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park. Police found Lincoln under an awning with “several dealership workers and several vehicles.” Dealership representatives indicated they wanted Lincoln removed from the premises. She said she was “not going anywhere” and that she would have to be arrested. She was “told numerous times” to leave the dealership, but “adamantly refused” to obey. She finally put her hands out in front of her, indicating she was ready to be handcuffed.

Lincoln was arrested in November 2022 after skipping a court date in the case. She served two weeks in the Lake County Jail after the second arrest.