60.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 8, 2024
type here...

Homeless man riding stolen bicycle arrested with drugs

By Staff Report
Klayton McCall
Klayton McCall

A homeless man riding a stolen bicycle was arrested with drugs.

Klayton Tyler McCall, 31, was riding the stolen Giant Sierra bicycle at about 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Orange Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The bicycle had been reported stolen on Jan. 2. An officer confirmed it was the stolen bicycle by checking the serial number.

McCalle was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was taken into custody on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,000 bond.

McCall had been arrested in 2022 after snatching a pack of cigarettes. In 2018, he was arrested after stealing a watch at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Grand Oaks development will further stress school transportation

A Lady Lake resident with children in the schools is worried about the increased burden the Grand Oaks development will put on schools and the transportation system.

Here’s how we can make gate arms more visible

A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for making the gate arms more visible.

Prayer at government meetings

A Lady Lake resident offers thoughts on the Lady Lake Commission’s decision to stop praying before government meetings.

Trump will tear the country apart

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident looks at some important dates in history and predicts Donald Trump will tear the country apart if he is re-elected.

Standing up for Marsha Shearer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Hills resident stands up for Marsha Shearer, who has faced criticism over her recent Opinion piece published in Villages-News.com.

Photos