Homeless man riding stolen bicycle arrested with drugs

A homeless man riding a stolen bicycle was arrested with drugs.

Klayton Tyler McCall, 31, was riding the stolen Giant Sierra bicycle at about 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Orange Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The bicycle had been reported stolen on Jan. 2. An officer confirmed it was the stolen bicycle by checking the serial number.

McCalle was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was taken into custody on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,000 bond.

McCall had been arrested in 2022 after snatching a pack of cigarettes. In 2018, he was arrested after stealing a watch at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.