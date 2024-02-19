WWE lady wrestler scores clean finish in Sumter County drug case

A WWE lady wrestler has managed to end a Sumter County drug case with a clean finish.

Gionna Daddio, 29, better known by her ring name Liv Morgan, has settled her criminal case in Sumter County Court by paying a total of $543 in fines and court costs after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. Adjudication in the case has been withheld.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion and a former two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion was arrested Dec. 14 after a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed her Jeep crossed over the yellow and white lines on the roadway “several times,” according to an arrest report. A small plastic bag containing marijuana was found in a pink fuzzy bag in the vehicle. A vape pen containing an oil-like substance was found in the Jeep’s center console.

At the time of her arrest, the former Hooters model, said she didn’t know where the vape pen came from, according to the arrest report. She admitted she smokes marijuana, but said she does not vape. She also said she “transports a lot of people” in her vehicle.

She was represented by West Palm Beach attorney Jack Goldberger, who specializes in criminal defense litigation. Earlier in his representation of Daddio, he won the dismissal of a felony drug charge.