Villagers’ oft-arrested son charged with committing voter fraud

The son of a couple in The Villages has been arrested on a charge of voter fraud.

David Robert Morgan, 62, who lives with his parents in the Village of Santo Domingo, was arrested Wednesday at their home on Oviedo Court on a warrant charging him with voter fraud. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

The Illinois native cast a mail-in ballot in October 2022 after submitting a voter registration application on Aug. 18, 2022, according to a voter fraud complaint submitted by Sumter County Supervisor of Elections William Keen. As a convicted felon, Morgan still owed more than $3,000 in court fees, which Keen said would have made Morgan ineligible to vote when he cast the mail-in ballot in 2022.

Morgan has a long history of arrests:

• Last year, he got into an altercation with a woman. When police investigated the incident, Morgan admitted he had been drinking, which was a violation of the terms of his probation.

• He was arrested in 2021 after unexpectedly showing up at the home of his estranged girlfriend on the Historic Side of The Villages and punching her four times near her right eye with his fist. He threw her to the ground and attempted to choke her.

• In February 2020, Morgan was arrested after a woman told law enforcement that he called her a “bitch” as he punched her and held her down on a bed by her throat.

• In 2019, Morgan had been employed as a server at Red Lobster in The Villages, but quit his job and left with $179.85 that belonged to the restaurant, according to an arrest report. When interviewed by a deputy at his home, Morgan turned over the money. Morgan said he quit his job because the manager was being “disrespectful” to him.