More legal trouble for suspected skip scanner at Walmart in The Villages

A suspect tracked down after a skip scanning incident at a Walmart in The Villages is in more legal trouble.

Austin Allen Ford, 25, of Lady Lake, was arrested last month after a tip generated thanks to social media in connection with a Jan. 25 theft case at Walmart at Sarasota Plaza. Ford’s alleged accomplice was also arrested.

Ford was being held this weekend at the Lake County Jail following the revocation of his bond in a case in which he is charged with failure to return a rental car.

The Leesburg native rented a gray 2021 Nissan Maxima on Sept. 22 from Enterprise Car Rental in Leesburg and indicated he would return it the next day. He failed to so, but when he was called by Enterprise, he promised to immediately return the rental car. He never showed up.

Despite numerous calls from Enterprise and a letter sent via FedEx, he did not return the vehicle.

As a result of his arrest in October in that case, Ford had been free on $2,000 bond. The Walmart arrest prompted the revocation of his bond in the rental car case. He was being held this weekend without bond.