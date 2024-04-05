67.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 5, 2024
type here...

Villager Oren Miller files to run for Sumter County Commission

By Meta Minton
Oren Miller 1
Oren Miller

Villager Oren Miller has filed paperwork indicating he will run for the Sumter County Commission.

His action Friday means Miller’s name will appear on the August Republican primary ballot. He will face incumbent Don Wiley for the District 5 seat.

It’s the latest chapter in the long, strange saga that saw Miller rise up four years ago to successfully knock off incumbent Commissioner Steve Printz. Miller was inspired to run after Printz and fellow commissioners voted for a huge property tax increase in 2019 that enraged residents.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Miller when he was charged with perjury. Miller was convicted in 2022 and served two and a half months behind bars. He was freed from jail and his conviction was overturned by an appellate panel of judges. Since that time, Miller has called to be reinstated to his former commission seat and contends he is owed back pay.

Replacing Miller was also complicated. Initially, Villager Diane Spencer was appointed to his commission seat, but soon bowed out. Wiley, a former Community Development District 10 chairman, was appointed to the seat after Spencer’s abrupt departure. Wiley, a Village of Hillsborough resident, won election to the seat in 2022.

There were other filings this week:

Landscaping company owner Todd Coon filed paperwork indicating he will challenge Commission Chairman Craig Estep in District 3 in the Republican primary.

While District 1 Commissioner Roberta Ulrich has given no indication she will run again, Villagers Deb Butterfield and Mary Lazich have filed to run in the GOP primary.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Reader suspects conspiracy to remove alligators from The Villages

A Village of Hacienda North resident suspects a conspiracy is afoot as readers share photos of alligators spotted throughout The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villager wrong to complain about sharing cost of golf course maintenance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager scolds a fellow resident who complained about sharing the cost of golf course maintenance.

Does anybody check facts at The Villages Daily Sun?

A Village of Hadley resident, citing a recent article, wonders if anyone is fact-checking at The Villages Daily Sun.

I am sorry I drank the Kool Aid

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident says he is sorry he drank the Kool Aid and fell for The Villages.

Donald Trump is not a strong leader

A Village of Palo Alto resident cites many reasons Donald Trump cannot be considered a strong leader. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos