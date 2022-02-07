60.9 F
The Villages
Monday, February 7, 2022
Villager believes golf cart video will exonerate him in political stalking case

By Meta Minton
A Villager believes his golf cart video will exonerate him in a political stalking case.

Ed McGinty, 73, of the Village of Hadley been had scheduled to face a jury this week in Sumter County Court. The case has been continued until March.

McGinty, a vehement anti-Trumper, is well known in The Villages for large signs posted around his golf cart in high-visibility areas in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

McGinty was arrested on a stalking charge Sept. 24 after reportedly showing up at the home of a woman he is accused of stalking. He had been banned from the Hadley pool the previous day after verbally assaulting the woman, who had been wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt. He reportedly called her a “fat slob.”

A document filed last week in court, indicates McGinty has submitted a zip drive with 23 surveillance images from his golf cart between 3:55 and 5:15 p.m. on the date of his arrest.  An arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office indicates McGinty drove his golf cart to the woman’s home and was there at 3:17 and 4 p.m. Sept. 24.

Villager Ed McGinty is led away from the Hadley swimming pool by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

McGinty was arrested again on Oct. 26 after returning to the Hadley pool and violating a court order by parking his golf cart too close to the woman’s golf cart which was adorned with a red, white and blue inflatable Uncle Sam and Donald Trump propaganda. McGinty’s golf cart had a sign which read “Michelle Obama 2024.”

