Villager known for lawn violations profitably sells problematic property

A Villager who made headlines for his stubborn refusal to remove lawn ornaments has profitably sold the problematic property.

Scott Marsden ran afoul of Community Standards last year for the exotic lawn ornaments on display at his home at 1399 Viola Court in the Leyton Villas in the Village of Dunedin. The lawn ornaments included an alligator’s head and other strange-looking heads.

However, the deed compliance case against Marsden has been closed and he has sold the villa. Marsden sold the villa in January for $259,900. The purchaser is a resident of Medford, N.J.

Marsden had inherited the villa from his mother. She purchased the property in 2014 for $150,800.

The lawn ornament dispute wasn’t Marsden’s first run-in with Community Standards. In March 2021, Marsden had been ordered to remove rock that been put down without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee. He removed the rock, put down sod and brought in the lawn ornaments.

In July, Marsden was arrested at Citizens First Bank at Colony Plaza. He had a gun in his golf cart. Last week in Sumter County Court, the 73-year-old was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay court costs in that case. He served six days in jail following his arrest.