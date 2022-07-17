Villager previously sentenced to anger management back in jail after apparent attack

A Villager who had been sentenced to anger management earlier this year landed back in jail this weekend after another apparent attack.

Nanette Reneau, 63, of the Village of Springdale, was arrested Saturday on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. She was being held without bond this weekend at the Marion County Jail.

Reneau had been placed on probation earlier this year after spending 28 consecutive days in jail. She was ordered to complete eight hours of anger management training and to seek an alcohol abuse evaluation.

Reneau had been arrested Feb. 17 after allegedly throwing a set of keys at her husband at their premiere home on SE 88th Covington Circle in the Royal Oak section of Springdale. She was re-arrested days later after returning to their home against a judge’s order.

Reneau had been arrested in 2019 in a battle over a bottle of vodka when she was living in the Village of Belle Aire. That charge of battery was dropped after Reneau completed an anger management course.