89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 17, 2022
type here...

Villager previously sentenced to anger management back in jail after apparent attack

By Staff Report
Nanette Reneau
Nanette Reneau

A Villager who had been sentenced to anger management earlier this year landed back in jail this weekend after another apparent attack.

Nanette Reneau, 63, of the Village of Springdale, was arrested Saturday on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. She was being held without bond this weekend at the Marion County Jail.

Reneau had been placed on probation earlier this year after spending 28 consecutive days in jail. She was ordered to complete eight hours of anger management training and to seek an alcohol abuse evaluation.

Reneau had been arrested Feb. 17 after allegedly throwing a set of keys at her husband at their premiere home on SE 88th Covington Circle in the Royal Oak section of Springdale. She was re-arrested days later after returning to their home against a judge’s order.

Reneau had been arrested in 2019 in a battle over a bottle of vodka when she was living in the Village of Belle Aire. That charge of battery was dropped after Reneau completed an anger management course.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Brittney Griner put down the United States and now wants our help

A Village of Summerhill resident contends that Brittney Griner put down the United States and after she broke the law in Russia she wants America to rescue her. Read his thoughts in a Letter to the Editor.

Tucker Carlson and promoting fear

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager responds to another letter writer’s allegation about FOX News personality Tucker Carlson.

The court will hear the truth about me and Miss Piggy

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is predicting victory in his upcoming trial in an incident with his political nemesis.

President Biden consistently gets it wrong

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about President Biden, going hat in hand, to Saudi Arabia.

Daily Sun looks small by being obviously rude to political opponents

A Village of Charlotte resident contends that The Villages Daily Sun looks small by being obviously rude to its political opponents. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos