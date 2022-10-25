Apartment complex to be built across from The Villages

A new apartment complex will be built across from The Villages.

The project will include 288 rental apartments and 198 townhomes for sale as part of a 68.55-acre mixed-use district called Miller Park. It will be located on County Road 466A across from the Villages of Fruitland Park.

The Orlando-based firm Intram Investments has a contract to buy the property, owned by Stephanie Bailey Bouis and Patricia Bouis.

The developer of the project is represented by attorney Tara Tedrow, who earlier this year won approval for a 160-unit housing development from the Lady Lake Commission.

Intram Investments is said to be attracted to the location across from the Village of Pine Ridge because it is adjacent to The Villages, but not located within the yellow lines of The Villages.

A Winn-Dixie supermarket is also planned nearby, at the corner of County Road 466A and Micro Racetrack Road.

A piece of property at Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road was recently listed for $5.1 million.