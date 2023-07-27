Oxford Oaks man paying price after found passed out at Taco Bell

An Oxford Oaks is paying the price for being found passed out earlier this month in a drive-through lane at a Taco Bell in The Villages.

James Stevens, 48, who lives at 3484 Kellaher Place, was booked without bond Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center, for violating his bond in a case in which a woman reported his unwanted advances at the Red Lobster restaurant at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

He had been free on bond in the Red Lobster incident when he was found on July 14 slumped over the wheel of a white F-150 pickup at the fast food restaurant at 1005 Bichara Blvd. Stevens, who was sentenced to 20 days in jail last year after he was caught driving after a drunk driving conviction, appeared to be intoxicated. He has been classified has an habitual offender due to his many driving-related arrests. He was taken into custody on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was released after posting $2,000 in that incident.

The Taco Bell arrest is considered a violation of his bond in the Red Lobster incident, hence a warrant was issued for his arrest.