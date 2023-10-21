73.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 21, 2023
type here...

Waterfront home on Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve sells for nearly $2 million

By Jeremiah Delgado

Another waterfront home facing the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve has nearly doubled its original sales price from 2016, selling for almost $2 million. 

Located at 3472 Conservation Trail in the Village of Pine Hills, the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home sold for $1.9 million on Oct. 12, according to Realtor.com. 

3472 Conservation Trail in The Village of Pine Hills (Photo Realtor.com)
3472 Conservation Trail in The Village of Pine Hills (Photo: Realtor.com)

According to Lake County property records, the 3,817-square-foot home was built in 2017 and was sold brand new for $963,500. The home was sold once more for $1.2 million in July of 2019 before the most recent sale. 

The home is situated on a .34-acre lot and features a variety of upgrades, including Brazilian Koa hardwood floors throughout the home.

The kitchen, which opens to the family room, features upgraded stainless steel appliances, countertops, and cabinets. 

Upgraded kitchen at 3472 Conservation Trail
Upgraded kitchen at 3472 Conservation Trail

The master suite has custom built-ins and an en suite bathroom, and the home also features an expanded garage with storage. 

The backyard features a large pool and an outdoor kitchen, both of which have an open view of the preserve. 

Pool at 3472 Conservation Trail
The pool at this home in the Village of Pine Hills faces the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve.

The home is one of several this year that have sold for steep increases over their previous sales prices, including a number of waterfront properties.

Just down the road on Conservation Trail, another home that faces the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve sold for $1,950,000 earlier this year, nearly tripling its original sales price in 2016.

Another home along the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve sold for $1.2 million in July, making more than $500,000 than its original price in 2016. 

A home with views of Lake Miona sold for over $1 million in September, nearly doubling its original sales price in 2010. 

A prominent attorney that serves The Villages recently purchased a $2 million home on Lake Weir. 

A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter home with a water and golf view of the Arnold Palmer Championship Riley Grove Course was sold for $1.75 million in July. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s a message for those complaining about traffic

A longtime Village of Santiago resident has a message for all of those complaining about traffic.

Realtors should have homes inspected for deed compliance problems

A Village of Belvedere resident has proposed a solution to the problem of out-of-compliance homes being sold in The Villages.

The Kraken has cracked

A Village of Osceola Hills resident points out that Sidney “Kracken” Powell has pleaded guilty to election fraud charges in what is likely another nail in the coffin for former President Trump.

Roundabouts not the solution for Rolling Acres Road

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident believes that roundabouts are not the solution for Rolling Acres Road. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Snowbirds make roundabouts even more dangerous

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends that snowbirds make roundabouts even more dangerous.

Photos