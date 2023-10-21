Waterfront home on Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve sells for nearly $2 million

Another waterfront home facing the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve has nearly doubled its original sales price from 2016, selling for almost $2 million.

Located at 3472 Conservation Trail in the Village of Pine Hills, the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home sold for $1.9 million on Oct. 12, according to Realtor.com.

According to Lake County property records, the 3,817-square-foot home was built in 2017 and was sold brand new for $963,500. The home was sold once more for $1.2 million in July of 2019 before the most recent sale.

The home is situated on a .34-acre lot and features a variety of upgrades, including Brazilian Koa hardwood floors throughout the home.

The kitchen, which opens to the family room, features upgraded stainless steel appliances, countertops, and cabinets.

The master suite has custom built-ins and an en suite bathroom, and the home also features an expanded garage with storage.

The backyard features a large pool and an outdoor kitchen, both of which have an open view of the preserve.

The home is one of several this year that have sold for steep increases over their previous sales prices, including a number of waterfront properties.

Just down the road on Conservation Trail, another home that faces the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve sold for $1,950,000 earlier this year, nearly tripling its original sales price in 2016.

Another home along the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve sold for $1.2 million in July, making more than $500,000 than its original price in 2016.

A home with views of Lake Miona sold for over $1 million in September, nearly doubling its original sales price in 2010.

A prominent attorney that serves The Villages recently purchased a $2 million home on Lake Weir.

A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter home with a water and golf view of the Arnold Palmer Championship Riley Grove Course was sold for $1.75 million in July.