78 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 23, 2024
type here...

Adult problem children cast ugly shadow over Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

By Meta Minton

Villager Jim Christie contends that adult problem children are casting an ugly shadow over Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“Nearly every day we read in this online news site about many of these ‘children’ committing crimes while they mooch off their parents,” said the Village of Caroline resident. 

“Let’s face it, if it were ‘children’ as truly defined by a young age, it wouldn’t be much of a problem. However, we all know these so-called children are grown adults who don’t want to be responsible for themselves and prefer to let their parents give them a place to live. Many are addicts who are committing crimes to get their next fix,” he said. “We usually don’t know them until we see their faces after being arrested for some crime or outlandish behavior.”

Problem children leap into the headlines after an altercation in a home, a drug arrest or a theft somewhere in the community.

David Wayne Rutland
David Wayne Rutland

Not far from where Christie lives, a 47-year-old son was arrested this past week in an attack on his parents at their home in the Village of Caroline. The altercation sent his father to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. David Rutland had been arrested last year after an attack on a woman who tried to get him to check into rehab.

Jeffrey Packard, 37, is probably bound for the problem child hall of fame in our 55+ community. He’d already had a couple of arrests and racked up more than $50,000 in fines at his mother’s house in the Village of Sunset Pointe, thanks to his hoarding and other bad behavior. But somewhere along the line, he headed in a much more dangerous direction. Earlier this month, his mother told Community Development District 5 officials and her neighbors that her son wanted to kill her and held her as a prisoner in her own home for two years. Packard remains free on bond. He has been ordered to stay away from his mother and her home.

Thomas Milcznski
Thomas Milcznski

In the end, parents always seem to forgive and welcome problem children back into their homes.

Thomas Leopold Milcznski, 43, was arrested on Super Bowl Sunday after throwing a pillow at his mother at their home in the Village of Winifred. His mother told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that her son became “irate” when she would not give him money to buy marijuana. He was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. However, the prosecutor’s office has announced it has dropped the case, something that generally occurs when the victim indicates a lack of desire to cooperate in the prosecution of the arrestee.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Quit shaming those who need medical help to fight obesity

A Village of Silver Lake resident who has struggled with weight loss offers a frank assessment of the value of weight loss drugs. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why would you want to take away the flags we fly with pride?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident asks why anyone would want to take away flags that are flown with pride in The Villages.

The Developer created the rules and he needs to enforce them

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident says that the Developer created the rules and it’s his responsibility to enforce them.

Do golfers even know the turf rules?

The golf courses in The Villages are taking a beating and a resident wonders if residents know the turf rules.

If you do not like the South then go back North

A Lake Panasoffkee reader says that if you do not like the South then you should go back North. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos